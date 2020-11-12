Over 1,100 cancer cases 'undiagnosed' in Northern Ireland

More than 1,100 cancer patients went undiagnosed during the first stage of the pandemic, an organisation has claimed.

The Northern Ireland Cancer Registry said that between March and September 1,130 fewer cancers were diagnosed than during the same period last year - a decline of 23% and the equivalent of one in five 'missing' cancer patients.

Professor Anna Gavin, director of the Northern Ireland Cancer Registry, told MLAs during an All Party Group on Cancer meeting yesterday that around 10,000 people discover that they have cancer, excluding common non-melanoma skin cancer, every year.

"The unfortunate reality is that these individuals will present weeks, months or years from now with a cancer that is more advanced and therefore harder to treat," she added.

"While cancer services have started to recover, we expect that the improvements in cancer survival seen over recent years will have halted or reversed."

Last month Macmillan Cancer Support estimated that because of disruption to health services caused by the Covid-19 crisis, around 175 people a month were being added to the growing backlog of cancer patients awaiting their first treatment.

The impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in health trusts cancelling planned procedures and operations, prompting Cancer Focus Northern Ireland to call on the Executive to honour its commitment to ringfence access to cancer services throughout the health crisis.

Dervilia Kernaghan, head of care services at Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, said: "We are worried about what lies ahead, with the likelihood of further postponements if too many patients are admitted to hospital with Covid and medical resources are diverted to deal with them.

"On top of this, there will be an inevitable backlog and wave of later-stage diagnoses creating further pressure on our health system because those diagnosed at a later stage often need more intensive and expensive treatment compared to those diagnosed at an early stage."