Over 120 care homes in NI dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has said it is supporting over 120 Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland.

It comes after it was revealed only 56% of staff had received their Covid-19 booster in the week before Christmas.

The Western Trust has suspended visits to care homes and hospitals following the threat of the Omicron variant, while independent care homes are following advice from the Department of Health (DoH).

Chief executive of Independent Health and Care Providers, Pauline Shepherd, told BBC Radio Ulster the main concern is around staffing levels in care homes.

“Like everywhere else, lots of people have tested positive,” she stated.

“They’re maybe not extremely ill, they maybe only have what looks like a minor cold, but they can’t go to work so staffing is a particular problem.”

A PHA spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph both care home residents and staff are testing positive for the virus.

The health organisation added that a range of mitigations are in place to help stop the spread in care homes, including following Covid infection prevention control guidance, routine testing for staff, residents and visitors, and the uptake of the vaccinations and booster vaccinations for care home residents and staff.

“We know that the vaccine booster can significantly increase protection against Omicron, and local health services are undertaking a huge upscaling of the booster programme to support this,” stated the PHA.

“If you are eligible to receive the booster, please get it. If you haven’t yet had your first or second jab, please don’t delay in getting them as advised, as you are aware levels of community transmission are very high at present and the benefits of vaccination are clear – it helps protect you and those close to you.”

The PHA said it has been working closely with the DoH, Health and Social Care Trusts, RQIA, the Health and Social Care Board, as well as care home managers to implement the rollout of the booster to residents and staff in care homes.

“This action is vital to minimise the impact that Omicron may have on care homes,” continued the PHA.

“Evidence shows that people who are fully vaccinated but who go on to contract Covid-19 can have less severe illness and are less likely to be hospitalised or die.

“We must continue to do all we can to keep our residents and staff as safe as possible from Covid-19.”