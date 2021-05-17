Over 20m adults in UK have had both doses of a vaccine 

More than 20 million adults in the UK have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

More than 1.5m have been administered in Northern Ireland — with the 1m mark for first doses expected to be passed today.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the 20m milestone, which he said means millions now "have the fullest possible protection from this virus".

The Government target of offering a first jab to all adults by the end of July remains on track, the Department of Health said.

Across the UK a total of 56,677,012 vaccines have been administered between December 8 and May 15, including 36,573,354 people with their first dose (69.4%) and 20,103,658 with their second (38.2%).

Mr Hancock said: "We have more great news about the vaccination rollout and are making extraordinary strides as 20 million people now have the fullest possible protection from this virus — huge thanks to the team for hitting this milestone.

"The latest real-world data has once again demonstrated how effective the vaccine is at providing life-saving protection, with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine providing 97% protection against mortality.

"Receiving a second dose is vital to ensure you have the ultimate protection from this deadly virus — I encourage everyone to book their jab as soon as they are offered it."

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "It is inspiring to see the incredible public response to our call to arms to get the jab. We have one the highest vaccine uptake rates in the world, but our work is not done yet.

"It's time to redouble our efforts on the second dose, so please come forward for the second jab as it could be a life-saving extra boost of protection."

It was announced on Friday that second-dose appointments will be brought forward from 12 to eight weeks for people aged 50 and above.

People due to get their second dose in the next 10 days, up to and including May 24, should attend their appointment as planned.

In England the vaccine rollout is currently open to anyone aged 38 and older.

Mr Hancock has confirmed over-35s will be able to book their Covid-19 jabs from some point in the coming days.

Meanwhile in the Republic, the green light is expected in the coming days to offer both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs to people aged 40-49, paving the way for vaccination of this group to start this month.

The HSE is expected to announce people in their 40s can begin registering for a vaccine shortly. Vaccination could start at the end of this month and extend into June.

It is understood the recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is to allow both vaccines be offered to people from the age of 40 — changing the current restriction confining them to those over 50.

It was originally believed the recommendation would be confined to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with the cut-off at age 45.

Both vaccines can now be used in people over 40 but anyone who is offered one in this age group will be asked for their consent after the very small risk of unusual blood clots is explained.

The vaccines will also be used in those over 40 where alternatives are not available.