Over 30,000 book Covid vaccine on first day it opens for over 50s despite concerns over Oxford-AstraZeneca jab

More than 30,000 people booked Covid-19 vaccination appointments in the first three hours after the programme was opened up to people over 50, it has emerged.

The Health Minister has revealed the booking system experienced a surge in demand on Monday morning — despite concerns the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine may be linked to people developing blood clots.

Health officials and politicians have been speaking out in a bid to ensure public confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine after a number of countries, including the Republic of Ireland, suspended the use of the jab.

Robin Swann appeared at the Assembly on Monday afternoon and stood by the decision to continue to use the vaccine, which has been given to more than 300,000 people in Northern Ireland to date.

“Whilst my Department is aware of the decisions of some other jurisdictions to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccination as a precautionary measure — in this instance I will again be led by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) experts.

“They are very clear that members of the public should continue to come forward for their vaccination.

“The evidence available from the UK’s very large dataset shows no unusual correlation between receiving the vaccine and the frequency at which blood clots occur naturally.”

While he accepted that some people may not feel want to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said there will be no facility to allow people to choose an alternative vaccine.

Until now, Northern Ireland’s vaccination centres have been administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

However, following delivery of a significant amount of the AtraZeneca vaccine last week, this will be offered to people attending to the vaccination centres, including the SSE Arena which is due to open before the end of the month.

The media was invited to the Ulster Hospital on Monday morning as Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking afterwards, he described the move by the Republic of Ireland as a “very precautionary decision”.

He also said there are no cases of people developing blood clots that have been linked to the vaccine.

He continued: “The MHRA is looking at all of the data, we have a small number of individual case reports of concerns but the MHRA is very clear they do not feel those are linked to the vaccine and are probably random events which are occurring and would have occurred normally.

“But as I said, what the public should be assured of is that the MHRA is a global leader in safety and efficacy of vaccines and is publishing data on side effects on a weekly basis.

“This is a safe, effective vaccine as recommended by MHRA and let’s remember, this virus kills people, it kills people my age, younger people and older people, and the benefit is strongly in favour of people getting this vaccine at this time.”

The chair of the Stormont health committee, Sinn Fein’s Colm Gildernew, has said that he has booked an appointment, while the First Minister, Arlene Foster, has also said she is looking forward to receiving her first dose of the vaccine.

“I’m more than happy to take the vaccine and in fact very much looking forward to getting it,” she said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency have said there is no indication of a link between the vaccine and reports of blood clots.

“As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.