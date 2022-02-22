Over 50s and vulnerable ‘likely’ to be offered Covid-19 booster in autumn

Everyone over the age of 50-years-old is likely to be offered a Covid-19 booster in the autumn, according to the head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme.

Patricia Donnelly told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme boosters for those over the age of 75 will likely be offered in May or June, while the service is “planning” for a general booster campaign for additional groups.

She said it would include those over the age of 50, alongside people who are deemed vulnerable or “at risk”.

Read more Covid testing for NI in doubt after PM ends all restrictions

However, Ms Donnelly told BBC News NI she doesn’t “see mass vaccination centres coming back” to facilitate any further vaccination drives.

"We won't need to do that. We'll (use) a combination of general practice, community pharmacy and trusts. What we're doing is working out the best for individuals concerned and to get the best uptake,” she said.

Ms Donnelly’s comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced all Covid restrictions will end in England on Thursday and the mass testing programme will cease on April 1.

He said free testing will be targeted at the most vulnerable, as Mr Johnson outlined the government’s Living With Covid plan for England.

The plan also confirmed that those who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday.

While Northern Ireland does not have to take the same approach, the mass testing programme has been funded throughout the pandemic by Westminster, leaving the region having to fund its own test and trace system.

On Monday the Department of Health said it will “carefully consider” the plans for England and its implications for Northern Ireland, but reiterated that “no decisions have been taken on any changes to test and trace” here.

Sinn Fein MLA and chair of the Stormont health committee Colm Gildernew said he has asked the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer to meet with politicians and advise on their views of testing.

He claimed ending free testing in Northern Ireland could “see an increase in the spread of the virus”.

“It is important that at this point in the pandemic we maintain protections from the virus, particularly for the most vulnerable in our communities,” Mr Gildernew said.

"It's crucial that we take independent, considered and sensible decisions so that we can safely reopen society for everyone.”

Dr David Farren from the British Medical Association Northern Ireland said moves to remove free testing and the need to legally isolate “risks the most vulnerable”.

“Testing people and isolating them is the way you stop the bug jumping from one person to another and effectively the Prime Minister has removed two very important protections in England with that move,” he told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“You are now no longer going to know who has Covid and even if you do have symptoms that might be in keeping with that, nobody has to isolate away.

“That risks the most vulnerable in our population. Telling people they have to pay for their test if they want one, I can’t think of any other infectious disease we would ask a patient to pay for their test.”