Pandemic fears over fall in reporting of sex crime in Northern Ireland

Criminal justice inspectors raise concerns in review of system

Criminal justice inspectors have said they are concerned about the pandemic's impact on dealing with sexual crimes in Northern Ireland.

Reports of sexual crime were at their highest level in 15 years when the pandemic began.

But this was followed by a sharp drop, with reports of all sex offences falling by a third in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

Within that, rape reports fell by 39% and other sexual offences fell by 32%.

Over the year, from December 2019 to November 2020, sexual offences decreased by 6.6%, with reported rapes falling by 2.3% and other sexual offences decreasing by 8.4%.

Inspectors noted that it was "highly likely" the fall in reports was "exacerbated by the conditions of lockdown, particularly for those who have been assaulted in their homes and for child victims".

Concerns were raised in a follow-up review of how sexual offences are handled within the criminal justice system carried out by Criminal Justice Inspection NI (CJI NI), led by Chief Inspector Jacqui Durkin.

Chief Inspector Jacqui Durkin

A report published in 2018 was critical of the criminal justice system in Northern Ireland and its treatment of victims of sexual violence and abuse crimes.

Inspectors made nine key recommendations for improvement and inspectors noted in the follow-up that two had been achieved, four had been partially achieved and three had not been achieved.

Ms Durkin said she is "disappointed" the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decided not to fully implement a recommendation by inspectors to give sexual violence and abuse victims more information on decisions made regarding their case. She said more work is needed to achieve better outcomes for victims.

The 2018 report said a high number of complainants were withdrawing their evidence rather than proceed with their case, due to delays in the process, intrusive court procedures and a low chance of securing a conviction. The report coincided with a 2019 review of how cases are handled by former appeal court judge Sir John Gillen, who made a series of reform proposals, including a potential ban on members of the public attending rape trials. Ms Durkin said: "Sexual violence and abuse crimes are some of the most traumatic and life changing in our criminal justice system.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has unfortunately stalled or delayed action in relation to some inspection recommendations and has created a backlog and further delays in a criminal justice system where victims of sexual offences may have to wait two or three years for a trial to commence."

She highlighted improvements in the use of digital technology, with police able to more quickly transfer to prosecutors key electronic evidence from body-worn video, CCTV footage, and 999 and 101 call records, as well as a renewed focus on sexual offences within the PPS and the PSNI.

"I am encouraged steps are being taken to expand the use of digital evidence-sharing and make evidence available electronically and securely to defence representatives and for use at court," she said.