Parking warnings issued across Northern Ireland ahead of return of fines and charges

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 22nd June 2020 - General view of a traffic warden on duty in Carrickfergus town centre this afternoon. Traffic wardens are back on the streets in Northern Ireland from today - with "warning notices" being issued to make motorists aware of illegal parking. Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon confirmed that notices will be issued on June 22 but a week later fines or 'Penalty Charge Notices' (PCNs) for parking will be issued. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Scores of Northern Ireland motorists have been pictured flouting parking laws, with just one week to go before on-street parking charges are to be introduced.

Bus lane enforcement and on-street parking charges were suspended on March 24 when coronavirus lockdown measures were imposed across the region.

With shops and restaurants closed, a significant reduction in traffic resulted in parking enforcement measures being relaxed.

A parking warning issued in Belfast

Last week, however, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced parking charges and fines will be reintroduced on June 29.

Ahead of the move, enforcement teams are back on the streets this week in preparation and warnings are being issued to those found to be breaking the law.

A traffic warden on duty in Carrickfergus town centre on Monday afternoon. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Wardens were pictured back on duty handing out dozens of warnings to those flouting the rules in Belfast and Carrickfergus.

Announcing the reintroduction of charges and fines last week, Nichola Mallon recognised it "may not be popular for some", but is necessary for road users.

"It is important for economic recovery that we all support local businesses at this time, and as Minister for Infrastructure I must ensure that car parking spaces are available for anyone travelling to our town and city centres and that cars are parked safely," she said.

Parking warnings issued in Belfast

"I know that these decisions may not be popular for some, but I have carefully considered the needs of all those using our roads before making my decision. I recognise the need to give people time to prepare and to make them aware of this change, which is why I have built in a seven-day warning period ahead of the reintroduction of parking charges.

"As shops reopen, we are seeing an increase in irresponsible parking and I would urge car users to park responsibly at all times and play their part as we all move towards returning to the new normal."