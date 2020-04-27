Parkinson's sufferer Ken Turner finishes fundraising walk to cheers of his neighbours

A pensioner with significant mobility issues has raised over £3,000 after a walk in aid of local health workers battling coronavirus.

Inspired by Captain Tom Moore, Ken Turner from Portadown walked one kilometre around his neighbourhood.

Ken, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, completed the walk using a frame, after being inspired by Captain Moore's fundraising efforts.

The 85-year-old, who lives in Enniscrone Park, completed the challenge on Saturday while being cheered along at a distance by neighbours and relatives in the street where he has lived together with his wife Sandra for 57 years.

Describing the act of generosity and his resilient spirit as "so typical of him", his family have now helped the Co Armagh man launch a funding page online, with the money raised going towards local health and social care workers.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the remarkably modest Mr Turner explained the amount raised so far had exceeded all expectations.

"I was impressed by Captain Tom Moore raising almost £30m and I didn't think I could raise any sort of money. I set my eyes on £100 originally from the people just in Enniscrone Park," he said.

"We originally gave out a leaflet around the street explaining what I was hoping to do and even just after that I had £150. Then it really took off.

"From my house down to the end of one of the cul-de-sacs at the end of the park is around 250 metres. If I did that and back again I have done half. So my original intention was to do it four times. However, when we came to give out the leaflet, we found many people said they would like me to walk past their house as well, so we ended up probably doing more than the one kilometre overall.

"So far we are at over £3,000 raised in total. I am speechless at that.

"Lots of people came out on Saturday and stood outside their houses from a distance. I think people in the street were just glad to get outside for a bit to support me.

"Hopefully the money for the health service should help them to buy something that will be useful."

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/parkinsons-health-service-and-carers?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet