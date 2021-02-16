Pastor Mark McClurg released from hospital after blood clots on lung

Co Down pastor Mark McClurg has been released from hospital after being re-admitted on Friday with blood clots on his lung.

The 41-year-old survived Covid-19 last year, but found himself back in the Ulster Hospital with pain in his chest and upper back.

Pastor McClurg, who is married to Claire (43) and is father to Liliana (6) and twin boys Josiah and Judah (3) - had no underlying health conditions when he was hospitalised in March.

He later said he believed he was suffering from 'long Covid' as symptoms of the illness continued to affect him after his recovery.

The Newtownards man asked for prayers as he dealt with his latest health challenge, but on Monday he announced he was being released from hospital.

Pastor McClurg once again paid tribute to staff at the Ulster Hospital for the care they had given him.

He said an ultrasound on his left leg had shown no further blood clots, while an echocardiogram scan on his heart showed no damage.

"I am so grateful to hear that," the pastor said in a video posted on social media.

He said he had been provided with medication to help rid him of the blood clots and was looking forward to seeing his family.

"I'm so thankful I'm going to home see Claire, Liliana, Josiah and Judah. I want to thank everyone so much for your kind words and prayers," Pastor McClurg said.

Mark with staff at the hospital

"Once again thank you so much to the staff at the Ulster Hospital, just amazing. Thank you so much."

The Christian pastor at Ards Elim made an "emotional but happy" return to the hospital last July to thank the staff who saved him.

"There are so many I want to personally thank because, for me, the Ulster Hospital will always be the place where not only my wee babies were born, but my life was saved," he said at the time.

Last September he spoke of his battle against long Covid six months after getting the virus and revealed he was "still experiencing fatigue, breathlessness".

"I have a brain fog. Concentration and trying to remember things is difficult, but the biggest problem is fatigue," Pastor McClurg said.

"My immune system is not what it was and my body is not able to heal itself as quickly. There is not a day goes past that I don't feel so tired that I have to go and lie down and sleep. I would not normally have to do that."