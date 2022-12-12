Patients warned of eight-hour waits for GP call-backs as out-of-hour doctor deals with 200 calls in eight-hour shift

Patients were being warned of an eight-hour wait for a call-back by GP out-of-hours services at the weekend.

The service, which was already struggling to cope with demand, came under massive strain over the weekend as the combination of Covid, Strep A, flu, RSV and other respiratory illnesses heaped further pressure on the NHS.

A leading family doctor has called for patience ahead of an expected spike in telephone calls to GP surgeries this morning as he revealed one out-of-hours doctor was faced with 200 calls in an eight-hour shift over the weekend.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee, said: “One GP was starting the red eye shift, which is from midnight to 8am, and there were 200 calls waiting to be dealt with. It’s simply not possible to get through that volume of calls, so it’s a matter of going through those calls, looking at the details and figuring out which calls are most urgent.

“This level of demand is likely to continue for some weeks to come.”

Dr Stout said it would also be useful to carry out lateral flow tests on any children displaying symptoms of a respiratory illness.

He said while this would not rule out the possibility they are also suffering from a Strep A infection, it would help provide more information for medics treating sick youngsters.

Under current guidance, Covid-19 testing is only recommended for specific groups to protect those at highest risk of the virus.

Among those currently eligible for free lateral flow tests are healthcare workers, carers who provide close personal care to those who are at increased risk from the virus, and patients whose GP requests they test themselves.

Strep A does not normally circulate at this time of year and experts are examining the possibility children are falling ill with another illness at the same time as developing a Strep A infection, leading to them becoming seriously unwell.

There has been an increase in demand on GP surgeries and emergency departments across Northern Ireland following the tragic death of five-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale. The youngster, from west Belfast, died last Monday at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children after her parents were told she had suffered irreversible brain damage.

She was sent home from the hospital’s A&E twice in the days leading up to her death before she was eventually diagnosed as suffering with a Strep A infection.

Strep A is a common bacteria which is found in the throat and skin and doesn’t always result in illness. However, it can cause a number of infections, which vary in severity, but the majority are minor and can be easily treated with antibiotics.

Symptoms of a Strep A infection include sore throat, fever and lethargy, and can be difficult to distinguish from other viral infections circulating in the community.

It is spread by close contact with an infected person and can be passed on through coughs and sneezes or from a wound.

Meanwhile, a school pupil in Sussex died on Friday after having suspected invasive Strep A illness, bringing the UK total to 16.