Patrick Duffield raises £300 with art show on his grandparents' hedge

A budding young artist from Belfast has raised more than £300 for charity by holding an art exhibition in his grandparents' garden.

Patrick Duffield convinced Rev Ron Savage and his wife Margie to pin his artwork to the hedge of their east Belfast home and invite neighbours to view it while out on their daily walk - in exchange for a donation to Christian Aid Week .

Margie even included a few paintings of her own and thanks to the generosity of their neighbours, raised £316.

Margie and Ron, who was minister of Stormont Presbyterian Church until his retirement, were delighted to raise so much money as they live in a quiet cul-de-sac with fewer than 40 houses.

Each May during Christian Aid Week, they carry out a house-to-house collection for the overseas aid agency but due to the lockdown this year, supporters have been coming up with more creative ways to raise money.

Christian Aid Ireland chief executive Rosamond Bennett said: "Patrick really is a lockdown hero and it is great to see he is following in the footsteps of his grandparents by giving his time to raise money for a good cause."

Christian Aid tackles the root causes of poverty around the world and is currently responding to the coronavirus crisis in nearly 20 countries by helping to raise awareness of the importance of regular hand washing and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the disease, as well as distributing soap and improving access to water.

Other ways Christian Aid supporters have been raising money despite the lockdown include taking part in sponsored stay-at-home challenges such as cycling the equivalent of the length of Ireland on an exercise bike or donating any unexpected savings such as the price of a daily coffee or a weekly date night.

