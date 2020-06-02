Pensioner's frustration at 'priority' supermarket deliveries

A shielding Belfast pensioner who cannot leave his home for fear of infection has said he feels ignored over government arrangements for food deliveries. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A shielding Belfast pensioner who cannot leave his home for fear of infection has said he feels ignored over government arrangements for food deliveries.

James Hutchinson (66) lives with a serious lung condition, COPD, which means he and his wife June have not crossed their front door in 10 weeks.

He is among over 80,000 vulnerable people in Northern Ireland who have been told to stay at home by GPs. Last month, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey announced a scheme for those who are shielding to register for priority home deliveries from supermarkets.

Mr Hutchinson signed up straight away, but says a month later he has heard nothing and is still relying on his daughter Christine to drop off groceries at home.

"I just haven't had any contact from anybody and it's infuriating," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We've been scared to go outside since the lockdown announcement was made. My family are happy to help but we don't like asking them, because God forbid if they passed something on and had that on their conscience."

Mr Hutchinson said his COPD means he is classified as highly vulnerable.

"My chances of surviving Covid-19 would be zilch. My wife has asthma but isn't shielding; if she went out, though, and got the virus and brought it home it would be just as bad.

"There's been nobody across this door since March. They can sit in the front garden, but we would have to wipe down the garden gate with disinfectant.

"I would love to go out and have a coffee, but it's the fear factor that keeps me inside.

"We both have a car but we can't use it. My daughter will start the engine up sometimes and throw the keys back into the garden.

"Boredom's a big issue for us as well, but we're thankful for small mercies that we're still here."

He said recent scenes of people breaking lockdown restrictions with house parties and crowding at beaches were infuriating.

"Teenagers may be care-free once they've had a few beers, but they're fighting with police on the beach in Ballyholme.

"There should be light at the end of the tunnel as the numbers are dropping. But the risk of a second spike would be because of these clampets that are running about boozing, partying and barbecuing."

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said that they have now contacted Mr Hutchinson directly about his case.

Meanwhile, the Stormont Executive have agreed that those who are shielding will be able to go outdoors again by June 8 if the R number, used to estimate the spread of the virus, is still below one when ministers meet on Thursday.

This will allow those affected to go outside with one member of their household while maintaining social distancing. The restriction has already been lifted for vulnerable people in England and Wales.