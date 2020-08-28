People becoming less worried about Covid-19, survey shows

People in Northern Ireland are becoming less concerned about Covid-19, according to a major survey. Image shows shoppers out and about in Portstewart

People in Northern Ireland are becoming less concerned about Covid-19, according to a major survey.

The latest Coronavirus Opinion Survey undertaken by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has indicated that concern about the virus has decreased significantly between April and July.

Based on interviews with 1,785 members of the public between April 21 and July 23, 67% of people said they were worried about the impact of Covid-19 on their lives.

The figure was higher between April to May when the survey found that 77% were worried.

More than seven out of 10 people (72%) said they were "very worried" or "somewhat worried" about the impact Covid-19 was having on their lives.

However, those with a longstanding illness show higher levels of worry, with more than three quarters of people in this category (77%) expressing concern compared to 70% of people without illness.

Life satisfaction ratings were statistically significantly lower (7.54 on a scale of 0 to 10) compared to NISRA's figures for 2018-19 (7.89).

Feelings of 'life satisfaction', that what you do in life is 'worthwhile', and 'happiness' were rated significantly higher for people aged 65 and over when compared to other age groups.

There were, however, no significant differences observed between people aged 16-44 and 45-64 for these measures.

Anxiety also appears to be higher, with an average score 3.33 compared to the score of 2.83 for 2018-19.

Broken down by gender, women reported a higher anxiety score on average at 3.57, compared to men (3.08).

The survey revealed that there were significant differences in perceptions of how the financial position of the household would change in the next 12 months by age groups. Almost four out of 10 aged 45-64 (38%) expected the financial position of their household to get a little or a lot worse in the next 12 months. This was significantly higher than those aged 65 years and over (24%).

Most people aged 65 and over (71%) expected the financial position of their household to remain the same in the next 12 months.

Slightly more than half (55%) of people expected it to stay the same, while 13% expected it to get better.

Meanwhile, almost two-thirds of those who home-schooled their children said they were confident in their ability to do so, while just over a quarter said they weren't.

The survey also found most believe their children were continuing to learn (79%), while just over one in 10 (12%) disagreed.

Around nine out of 10 people interviewed between April 20 to May 17, 2020 said that they had avoided contact with older or vulnerable people in the seven days prior to interview due to the virus, a figure which decreased to 72% in the two-week period after June 15.