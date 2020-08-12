People breaking law if they don't remove coverings to prove ID

There has been a sharp rise in the number of Covid cases in NI. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Executive appears to have made it a criminal offence for anyone to refuse to remove their mask at the request of a store employee for identification purposes.

The mask legislation, which came into effect on Monday, had made it mandatory for the public to wear face coverings while in shops and other enclosed spaces unless there is a reasonable excuse for non-compliance, such as a medical reason.

The legislation further states that a person "shall temporarily remove a face covering when requested to do so for identification purposes by a relevant person, a person responsible for a relevant place or an employee of that person acting in the course of their employment."

However, there is no reasonable excuse exemption clause, appearing to make it effectively an offence.

A shop staff member may wish to ask someone to remove a mask or covering in order to verify the age of someone buying alcohol or cigarettes.

The Department of Health was asked to clarify the matter. However, in response it referred the Belfast Telegraph to the legislation. A PSNI spokesperson also referred us to the department for comment.

The PSNI has previously said that refusing to wear a mask was not an arrestable offence, and that should any of its officers become involved in policing the matter, enforcement "will be a last resort".

Anyone who fails to comply risks a £60 fine - reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days - although it is unclear how, if at all, the regulations are being enforced. The PSNI, retail representatives and supermarkets have all passed the buck on how the rules should be upheld.

Retail NI chief executive, Glyn Roberts said this latest development illustrates the challenging nature of the rules for the retail sector.

"I think primarily it relates to the sale of alcohol and tobacco to check the ID of the customer. We haven't heard of any problems so far with that," he said.

"There are so many aspects to this... It's not going to be a smooth ride. We're going to have incidents in relation to this. That's why we would ask customers and shoppers to be obviously respectful.

"The big worry we would have is confrontations between customers over face coverings, where one person may have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing face masks."

He added: "We are asking people to be kind and respectful of each other. This won't last forever. We just need to work together. There will be some significant challenges with this and we ask shoppers to be patient."