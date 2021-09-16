People have different views but all should get Covid vaccine: DUP’s Donaldson on tragic Paul Hamill’s social media posts

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson claims that he does not support compulsory vaccinations.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he would discourage his public representatives from “undermining” the public health message and that they should instead promote the drive to get as many people as possible vaccinated.

He was speaking on the BBC when asked about the tragic death of his colleague and former Newtownabbey Mayor, Paul Hamill.

Read more Tributes for DUP councillor after his death from Covid-19

It was put to him by the broadcaster that Mr Hamill, in the months leading up to his death, had retweeted articles and posts from vaccine and lockdown sceptics.

Sir Jeffrey said that he didn’t know if Mr Hamill had been vaccinated.

“As a party what we are and need to be doing is to encourage people to participate in the vaccination programme. I accept and respect that people have the right through their personal freedoms not to do so. And there is a fine line and a balance to be struck.”

He said he could not support compulsory vaccination but wanted to see as many people as possible getting the treatment.

The Lagan Valley MP highlighted how many of those people hospitalised with the disease were unvaccinated.

“Clearly there are people who have different views on Covid and the vaccination programme but for me and my party colleagues we are very clear,” said the DUP leader.

“What the chief medical officers are saying is that many of the cases that result in hospitalisation through Covid are from those who are unvaccinated.

“The evidence is there that, although the vaccine doesn’t prevent you getting Covid, it certainly makes a difference in terms of the severity of it.”

“I accept and respect that people have the right to their personal freedoms not to do so,” he added.

“We do not support compulsory vaccination it has been a voluntary process.

“I would like to see more people vaccinated because it makes our community safer.

“I would encourage my colleagues not to undermine the public health message.”

Last year, DUP Mid and East Antrim councillor John Carson said that he also would “definitely not take the treatment” and wrongly claimed the vaccine contained "stem cells and tissue from aborted babies".

The then DUP leader Arlene Foster would not comment on if he would face discipline.

Sir Jeffrey said he would discourage public representatives from “going down the road of undermining public health policy”.

“We criticised Sinn Fein over the Bobby Storey funeral for the massive impact their actions had on the public health message on Covid,” he said.

"I certainly want to work with all my colleagues to reinforce the message on covid including on vaccinations. And as leader I will set the example on that.”

Asked if the party would take action against John Carson for his comments, he said it was not party policy and something the party had considered in depth.

"As a party what we are and need to be doing is encourage people to take part in the vaccination programme.

"I am clear our policy as a party on the vaccination programme is we support the programme and we encourage people to participate. And I would certainly discourage my colleague from making statement that would be designed to undermine the public health message.”

Sir Jeffrey also paid tribute to Mr Hamill and praised the “passion” he had for the Rathcoole community he represented.

The popular Antrim and Newtownabbey mayor, Mr Hamill, had been on a ventilator for over a week in Antrim Hospital after contracting the virus.

He is survived by his wife Ruth and daughters Grace and Sarah.

Following the interview, broadcaster Stephen Nolan said he thought it important to ask Sir Jeffrey about discipline in the DUP for councillors and MLAs in the DUP who may speak out against Covid vaccination or the government health policy.