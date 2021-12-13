People unable to order home lateral flow tests online told there is ‘sufficient stock’ at ‘collection sites’

The Department of Health has encouraged members of the public to get their free rapid lateral flow tests from ‘local collection sites’ following complaints from many people who were unable to order the home testing kits online on Monday morning.

Numerous individuals who attempted to order the testing kits to their houses were met with a message on the department’s official website, which said: “Sorry, there are no more home test kits available right now. Try again later. Or, you can go back and try to book a test site appointment instead.”

In a statement, the department said: “There is a sufficient stock of lateral flow tests in Northern Ireland to supply local collect sites.

“The quickest way to get your free rapid lateral flow tests is from pharmacies and other local collection sites.

“To find a collection location close to you, go to the site finder online Find where to get rapid lateral flow tests - NHS (test-and-trace.nhs.uk).”

There are more than 580 collection sites across Northern Ireland, including more than 500 community pharmacies.

The department added that while the tests can also be ordered online, “in periods of high demand, the online service may be temporarily unavailable”.

The NI Executive recently urged people to take at least two lateral flow tests a week to help combat the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Stormont also emphasised that everyone should take regular tests if they are planning to go out or mix with other people in the run-up to Christmas as December sees an increase in festive parties and high street shopping.

“Taking a lateral flow test regularly helps to keep our friends and family safe. Anyone who is meeting friends or family, or attending an event or social gathering, is advised to take a test before they go,” the Department of Health continued.

“It’s particularly important to test before visiting or meeting someone who is older or more vulnerable. Regular twice weekly lateral flow testing is also encouraged.

“It is vital to report every result online, even if it’s negative. This helps us track the spread of the virus, identify areas of concern, and provide support in communities that need it. Results should be reported on the gov.uk website.

“If you have symptoms, please self-isolate and book a PCR test. If your Lateral Flow test is positive, self-isolate and book a PCR test.”