PHA to bring forward flu and Covid vaccinations after new variant identified

The dates for autumn flu and Covid vaccination programmes are to be brought forward following the identification of a new variant, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has said.

A new date of September 18 is now in place for the beginning of the programmes after scientists from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) examined the variant BA.2.86, first detected in the UK on August 18.

While BA.2.86 is not currently classified as a variant of concern, advice from the UKHSA has suggested that starting the autumn vaccine programme sooner will deliver greater protection, supporting those at greatest risk of severe illness and reducing the potential impact on the health and social care system.

The PHA and the Department of Health work with UKHSA as part of UK-wide monitoring of the virus and variants, with the latest data published on a weekly basis on the PHA website.

Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the PHA, said: “We are still living with Covid-19 and have been since the height of the pandemic.

"There is no change to the wider public health advice at this time, but the steps we can all take to reduce spread still apply to strains of coronavirus which are currently in circulation or emerging.

“The SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 is constantly evolving, with new variants arising frequently. Some of these can become dominant and could cause further waves of infection.

"There is no evidence at present of any recent changes having resulted in greater transmissibility or more serious infection.

"While there has been an increase in community cases and hospital admissions due to Covid-19 in recent weeks, these remain at relatively low levels.

"The risk of catching or passing on Covid-19, flu or other respiratory infections is greatest when someone who is infected comes into close proximity with other people or shares an enclosed or poorly-ventilated space with them.

"Therefore, if you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, we would advise you to avoid coming into unnecessary contact with other people to reduce your risk of infecting them, ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ by carrying tissues, using them to catch a cough or sneeze, and disposing of them immediately, and wash your hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and water and use hand sanitiser.

“Although widespread Covid-19 testing is no longer available, it is important to be aware of symptoms that could be caused by Covid-19 infection so you can exercise caution and take action to reduce the risk of spreading it to other people, some of whom might be particularly vulnerable.”

The vaccination programme will begin with residents in care homes on September 18, with the Covid-19 booster vaccine being offered to the following cohorts:

all adults aged 65 years and over,

persons aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book, Covid-19 chapter (Green Book),

frontline health and social care workers,

persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts (as defined in the Green Book) of people with immunosuppression; and

persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers (as defined in the Green Book) and staff working in care homes for older adults.

Those eligible for the flu vaccine in 2023/24 are:

all preschool children aged two to four years on 1 September 2023,

all primary and secondary (up to and including year 12) school children,

those aged six months to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the influenza chapter in ‘Immunisation against infectious disease’ ( ‘Green Book’),

all those aged 65 years and over on 31 March 2024,

pregnant women,

those in long-stay residential care homes,

carers,

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals; and

frontline health and social care workers (HSCWs).

Dr McClean said that vaccines were the best defence against Covid-19 and flu.

"They provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, and reduce the risk of long-term symptoms and spread to others,” she said.

"I would urge anyone who is eligible for vaccination to avail of it to help protect themselves and those around them.”

People who are eligible for vaccination against Covid-19 or flu this autumn and winter should make themselves aware of their own GP surgery’s or community pharmacist’s vaccination arrangements and work with them to get vaccinated.”