PHA warns of hoax Covid consent letters sent to NI schools spreading misinformation

School pupils aged between 12 and 15 are being offered the vaccine (Damien Storan/PA)

Hoax Covid vaccination consent letters have been sent to post primary schools in Northern Ireland, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA).

The organisation said a number of schools have received the email which claims to come from the NHS and contains a “consent checklist” for vaccination.

The email prompts schools to share it with pupils and parents.

It is believed a number of schools have received the email.

The consent form sent to schools includes false claims such as the vaccine being a risk for "strokes, blindness, deafness, clotting, miscarriages, anaphylaxis and cardiovascular disorders".

The hoax email has prompted the PHA to contact schools warning them to discard the fake document.

"Materials include a branded 'consent form' which has the look and feel of authoritative NHS communications using a made up NHS vaccines logo," the PHA told schools.

It also said the "the false email and 'consent form' content contains a number of important inaccuracies".

It added: “Please only forward to parents materials that have come from the PHA or your own Trust school nursing teams.”

On Wednesday, detailed guidance around the vaccination of school children aged 12-15 years old was published by the Department of Health and PHA.

Health Minister Robin Swann has encouraged parents to talk with their children about Covid vaccination ahead of the roll-out.

Letters and consent forms are expected to be sent to parents of eligible children in mid-to-late October, according to the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Mr Swann said the vaccine programme is voluntary and young people and their parents should make an "informed choice" as guidance materials were made available on the PHA website.

Mr Swann said: “Vaccinating 12-15-year-olds against Covid protects them against the virus and the disruption which it can bring to their lives and their education.

“Parental consent will be sought ahead of vaccination teams visiting schools – so parents should keep an eye out for the consent forms that will be coming home in schoolbags.”

The Department of Health and PSNI have been contacted regarding this story.