PM acts on jab in wake of Indian variant risk

People over 50 and the clinically vulnerable will be offered their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine eight weeks after the first in a bid to dampen any impact from the Indian variant of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that second doses will be brought forward from the planned 12-week interval to eight weeks.

Read more Surge vaccinations to tackle Indian variant may go ahead – council leader

He said there was no evidence that a rise in cases of the Indian variant was translating into unmanageable pressures on the NHS in terms of hospital admissions, which at the moment remain "broadly flat".

The Prime Minister said: "I do not believe that we need, on the present evidence, to delay our road map, and we will proceed with our plan to move to step three in England from Monday.

"But I have to level with you that this new variant could pose a serious disruption to our progress and could make it more difficult to move to step four in June. I must stress that we will do whatever it takes to keep the public safe."

Mr Johnson said that if the variant turned out to be much more transmissible than other variants, the country could face "hard choices".

England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the variant was more transmissible than the Kent variant of concern, which has now spread to become a dominant variant globally.

In Northern Ireland, no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for coronavirus were reported yesterday.

The Department of Health notified 96 new positive cases of the virus in the last 24-hour period.

As of yesterday morning there were 39 inpatients in hospital who were Covid positive.

Meanwhile, mask wearing could become a thing of the past for fully vaccinated people, Tanaiste Leo Vardakar has suggested.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) has advised that fully vaccinate people can "resume activities without wearing a mask of physically distancing", except where required by law or local regulations.

Asked if Ireland would introduce the same measures, Leo Varadkar said the advice of the CDC has tended to be adopted in Ireland.