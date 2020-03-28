Police appeal after Covid-19 information posters destroyed and defibrillator ripped from wall in Fermanagh

Police have appealed for information after Covid-19 posters were destroyed and a defibrillator was ripped from a wall during an incident in Co Fermanagh.

The incident took place on Main Street, Lisnaskea on Friday night.

Shortly before 10:10pm it was reported that posters displaying public health information in relation to Covid-19 had been ripped off a wall on the street and a defibrillator was pulled from its box on a wall outside a shop on the same street.

It was also reported a number of males were banging on doors and had been seen running away from the area.

Police attended the scene and while they did not locate any males they located the defibrillator.

It wasn't damaged and officers were able to return it to its box.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds described the incident as "despicable".

“These posters and the defibrillator are there for a specific reason, to protect the public and save lives, but what occurred on Main Street last night was reckless and I would appeal to anyone who knows who was responsible to pick up the phone and tell us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1765 of 27/03/20 or call Crimsteoppers on 0800 555 111," he said. "Now, more so than ever, it is critical everyone follows the advice from public health officials and government about COVID-19."We all have a responsibility to safeguard ourselves and work with each other to keep all the people of Northern Ireland safe."