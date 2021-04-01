Police call on bonfire builders to 'engage' after groups say Eleventh night celebrations will go ahead

Bonfire groups across Northern Ireland also insisted they will not engage with local policing teams

Eleventh night celebrations take place at Pitt Park in east Belfast - stock picture. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Bonfire builders across Northern Ireland have vowed to go ahead with their Eleventh night celebrations following the Public Prosecution Service’s decision not to prosecute those in attendance at IRA man Bobby Storey’s funeral.

On Tuesday, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Herron, announced that none of the 24 members of Sinn Fein, who attended Storey’s funeral in west Belfast in June, will face prosecution for allegedly breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Around 2,000 mourners lined the streets - including deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill - at a time when there were regulations in place limiting large gatherings.

The PPS announced on Wednesday that the decision not to prosecute will be reviewed.

First Minister Arlene Foster called on Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign after it emerged engagement between the PSNI and funeral organisers was a factor not to prosecute.

Responding on Thursday evening, the PSNI said they were "aware of the public statements" by a number of community bonfire groups indicating that they "will not engage with the PSNI community policing teams ahead of the summer".

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton PSNI’s Head of Community Safety added: "We understand and are working to address the very serious public concerns around recent events. It’s hugely disappointing to us that anyone would decide not to engage with their local neighbourhood officers especially around events which present public safety challenges.

"As a police service we remain committed to working with all communities to support their safety and wellbeing. Community police officers are invested in their neighbourhoods with many strong working relationships and will continue to be there for everyone in the days and weeks ahead.”

Bonfire associations in Belfast, Co Tyrone, Co Londonderry and Co Down have now claimed they will not engage with the PSNI ahead of July 11 - as is usual practice - and will go ahead with their celebrations after the majority of Twelfth events were called off last year due to Covid.

In a social media post, Moygashel Bonfire Association said, “attention PSNI - the deal is off”.

“Moygashel will be going ahead with their July 11 bonfire this year,” the group wrote.

“Each year the Moygashel Bonfire Association liaise with the local community policing team to keep them informed of the schedule of events ahead.

“After careful consideration and the general feeling among the local community, the bonfire team has made the decision not to engage with the PSNI on any level until confidence within the PUL community towards policing and justice has been restored.”

Those behind the bonfire in the Tigers Bay area of north Belfast added that they are making a “stand against two tier policing” and said they are “angry” Sinn Fein undermined government rules.

“After hearing about how the PSNI disgracefully handled the funeral of IRA man Bobby Storey, the community of Tigers Bay feel it is only right not to engage with community police teams regarding our July 11 bonfire celebrations,” the group wrote.

Avoniel and Sydenham bonfire groups in east Belfast also stated their intentions to press on with their celebrations and said they will not engage with the local community policing team.

Elsewhere, North Down Defenders said that a number of loyalist groups in north Down and Ards withdrew their support for the PSNI over a week ago.

“This year there will be full traditional bonfires at Kilcooley estate, Bloomfield estate, Strand Avenue, Loughview estate, Holywood and Donaghadee,” the group said.

“We encourage the community to come together and commence building whenever they see fit.

“It is very clear the PSNI are little more than a tool of republicanism which is consistently weaponised against our community.

“Our bonfire group, like so many others within the loyalist community, have had enough.”