Police crackdown sees 221 £200 Covid fines issued in five days

Police have been given a range of powers to enforce coronavirus laws.

The PSNI issued a further 221 of the new £200 Covid-19 fines over the last five days, as the latest figures revealed how police have stepped up their efforts to enforce restrictions across the country.

As of 9am on Monday morning, police said the 221 fines were handed out to people flouting the Covid-19 regulations, more than double the number dished out in the first week of the new fines, which were introduced on Thursday, November 12.

A total of 441 of the higher penalties have now been issued, added to 2,101 or the original £60 maximum fines which had been operating since March until the penalty for breaching restrictions was increased.

Belfast has seen the most offences, with 168 of the £200 fines issued, while Derry and Strabane saw 75 fines.

Next highest was Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon with 67 now fined, while Mid and East Antrim has seen 50 handed out since November 12.

There have still been no fines issued in the Ards and North Down or Causeway Coast and Glens areas, and only one so far in Fermanagh and Omagh.

653 prohibition notices have now been issued (112 commercial and 541 private), that’s up from 580 on the figures released by the PSNI last Wednesday.

The notices are issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling

There have now been 14 of COV5 fines issued, all for offences during the last week. Higher fines for business and/or premises where regulations are breached now start at £1,000 and go up to a maximum of £10,000, but police had previously said none of these had been issued by November 15.

Once further fine for failure to isolate was issued in the last few days, bringing the total to 49 since March.

1,269 infringments have now been dealt with by way of Community Resolution Notices (CRN) since March. CRNs are not Covid-specific notices but can be issued to anyone over the age of 10. They are designed to act as warnings and do not incur any fines.

The PSNI also said that there are currently 446 officers/members of staff Covid-19 absent, with 378 of those self-isolating.