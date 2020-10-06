Police ‘face challenges in enforcing wearing of face coverings’

Naomi Long pointed to challenges around assessing the age of people and exemptions for health reasons.

The wearing of face coverings during the pandemic is a difficult area for police to enforce, Naomi Long said.

She pointed to challenges around assessing the age of people and exemptions for health reasons.

The justice minister said: “Face masks are quite a difficult area for the police to enforce.”

The use of face coverings in indoor settings, such as shops or shopping centres, has been mandatory since August 10. They must also be worn on public transport.

Ms Long said: “It is incumbent on all of us to show leadership by showing that we recognise the importance of wearing their face coverings where we may find social distancing is being breached.

“We can show leadership in the community and encourage others to take their responsibilities as seriously as possible.”

Northern Ireland’s police service was criticised after it emerged that no fines had been issued over not wearing masks.

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne told the Northern Ireland Policing Board that there has been a 90% compliance with the rule in retail and on public transport, and that officers have been focusing on policing house parties, in line with health advice that such events are how the virus is mainly spreading.

Assistant chief constable Alan Todd, who leads the police effort on coronavirus, said officers have not been idle over the face mask rule, visiting 3,656 retail properties to support businesses.

Meanwhile, Ms Long has said she will not pre-empt the decision of the Northern Ireland Policing Board on whether to remove Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly from the public body after he posted a tweet celebrating the anniversary of the Maze Prison escape.

The Sinn Fein assembly member sits on the Policing Board and was one of 38 IRA inmates who escaped from the prison in 1983.

Mr Kelly described the breakout in a tweet last week as “one of Big Bob’s best ops”, referring to the late senior republican Bobby Storey.

He wrote: “I had the privilege of the front passenger seat. Well someone had to check we were taking the right route out.”