Police giving Sinn Fein special treatment over Bobby Storey funeral row: Aiken

The Ulster Unionist leader has accused the PSNI of giving Sinn Fein special treatment by not pursuing them for interview five months after Bobby Storey's funeral.

Steve Aiken said that "it isn't acceptable, as equality before the law is a key democratic principle".

"Ordinary citizens wouldn't be allowed to behave like this. So why are Sinn Fein politicians seemingly off limits?" the South Antrim MLA asked.

"The police should have been knocking on doors a long time ago, rather than waiting patiently for Sinn Fein to agree to talk to them."

He said Sinn Fein was "so arrogant that they continue to refuse to apologise", adding: "Michelle O'Neill is in no position to deliver a public health message while she continues to refuse to say sorry. Meanwhile, DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has asked Mrs O'Neill to clarify her party's position on attending the IRA leader's wake and funeral.

He was speaking after the Sunday Independent reported that Sinn Fein had emailed thousands of members and supporters to tell them the former IRA commander's wake was public.

Mr Storey said: "The Sunday Independent story is at odds with what the deputy First Minister told the Executive Office Committee on July 1 when she said 'we actively discouraged people' from attending the funeral.

"The deputy First Minister should come to the Assembly chamber and make a statement on this matter.

"If the Committee was misled by the deputy First Minister, then the minister must urgently correct the record and apologise to the Assembly."

Mr Storey also said that anyone who attended the Storey funeral in breach of public health guidelines must be held accountable.

"It cannot be one rule for MLAs and another rule for everyone else," he added.