Police investigating Shankill Rangers celebrations

The PSNI have confirmed an investigation is now underway after several thousand Rangers fans gathered on the Shankill Road in Belfast.

The gathering, including a car cavalcade and fireworks display, took place following Rangers being mathematically confirmed as champions of the Scottish Premiership.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the PSNI confirmed they were now investigating the events of Sunday evening.

Superintendent Nigel Henry said: "Police received reports last night (Sunday 7th March) about large numbers of people celebrating in the Shankill Road area of north Belfast.

"This included reports of a street party and flares being set off on the Shankill Road. Police also became aware of fireworks being let off in the Shankill Road area and in the Ballysillan Road area.

"The numbers involved in the scenes last night were clearly a breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations, which is so disappointing when we know so many other people are adhering to the Regulations and playing their part to keep people safe.

"An investigation is under way, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken in relation to breaches of the Regulations."