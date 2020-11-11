Police issue 42 Covid notices after being called twice to 'large, noisy' Belfast house party

Police have issued 42 Covid notices and two fixed penalty notices for obstructing police after a house party in south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the "large, noisy" gathering in a terraced house on Penrose Street, on the outskirts of the city's Holyland area, just before 1am.

They later found 19 people had locked themselves in a bedroom and initially refused to come out, while a further two people hid in the attic.

Sergeant Stuart Jackson said: "After issuing 32 Covid 1 notices, four Covid 2 notices and two fixed penalty tickets, police officers remained at the scene until people left the area. Just after 8.15am this morning, police received a further complaint that a party had restarted at the same address. Police again attended and issued a further eight Covid 1 notices."

Covid 1 notices are penalty notices issued to those over-18 and Covid 2 notices are prohibition notices issued for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling.

Sergeant Jackson continued: "People must understand that the current health restrictions are not a game. Across Northern Ireland, people are making sacrifices, not visiting family members or friends and businesses have temporarily closed.

"The young people congregating or travelling to this area really need to consider their actions for their own health and that of the community of this residential area. Where appropriate, we will now engage with our University and Further Education partners, who may consider taking action if any of their students were involved with this party."