Police issue warning to parents as sunny weather brings crowds out

Police warned parents to know where their children are during the hot weather as crowds of youngsters gathered on the Co Down coast.

There was yet another day of glorious sunshine with very little breeze across the country yesterday, with the mercury peaking at around 24C.

In Warrenpoint, the PSNI posted a picture of the pier on social media that was "crowded with young people with no ability to socially distance".

Appealing for common sense, the PSNI posted on Facebook: "Parents please ensure you know where your kids are and that they are behaving responsibly."

Later, the officer said the young people "generally listened to advice and dispersed into smaller groups and distanced".

"The majority were polite and receptive," they said. "Unfortunately some left a mess behind them."

The fine and dry weather conditions in Northern Ireland are to continue until at least next week, the Met Office has said.

Spokesperson Oli Claydon said similar temperatures are expected through the weekend, with a slight dip in conditions not expected until Monday.

"Generally speaking, the weather is staying fine and dry for the foreseeable. From Monday evening into Tuesday, we could see the odd drizzly shower.

"So it's pretty much the same picture for the whole of the UK, we're looking at bright, sunny and settled conditions until the beginning of next week."

Officers at Portstewart strand

Friday through to Sunday in Northern Ireland will see temperatures remain at around 22-23C, with Monday potentially reaching 24C during the day.

"Tuesday is set to be a touch cooler at 21C as we start to see clouds moving in," Mr Claydon added.

Northern Ireland is also set to be unaffected by a cooler breeze from the North Sea felt along the east coast of England.

"There is an indication by the end of next week we will see a little bit more wind speed mobility in Northern Ireland, but nothing significant."

Portstewart beach

The latest forecast follows a balmy bank holiday weekend in which thousands across Northern Ireland flocked to beauty spots.

Yesterday, the PSNI's Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said he was shocked by the amount of people that visited the north coast to enjoy the sunshine. This saw police turning some cars away from Portstewart as it was "full to the brim".

The current lockdown restrictions mean up to six people from different households are allowed to meet up outside while staying two metres apart.

The Chief Constable Simon Byrne said last week that he wants to move away from fighting the virus to fighting crime, but officers still had the power to disperse large gatherings.

Yesterday, the First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the continuing warm spell as lockdown restrictions remain against households meeting together indoors.

Other outdoor activities to be permitted from June 8, provided the rate of infection does not rise again, will be small weddings and civil partnerships attended by no more than 10 people.

People will also be able to attend to the needs of non-farm animals, allowing for horse training, as well as opening up trade for outdoor sales for items like cars and farm machinery.

She added: "If people act in line with the restrictions, the more likely it is that the R rate will improve, resulting in more relaxations. If they don't, we will not be able to do more."