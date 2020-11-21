Police make arrests at Belfast city centre anti-lockdown protest

Police at an anti-lockdown protest held at Belfast City Hall on November 21st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have made a number of arrests and issued fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations during an anti-lockdown protest at Belfast City Hall.

The protest started at around 2pm, after which attendees were given warnings to disperse by police.

Tactical Support Group officers in industrial masks supported city centre officers during the protest.

Chief Inspector Christian Bradley said: “Police engaged with the protestors at City Hall today in an attempt to encourage them to comply with the Health Protection Regulations however unfortunately they chose to breach the regulations.

“Officers therefore issued of a number of fixed penalty notices and two people were arrested.

“We always work with organisers and protestors to facilitate lawful and peaceful protests, however, these are not ordinary times. The Health Protection Regulations, particularly at this time with increased restrictions in place, are there to protect us all during this pandemic and it is everyone’s responsibility to adhere to them to protect our society.”

It took place during a busy day in the city centre, with a large number of shoppers and long queues.

A separate flag protest took place before noon and is thought to have complied with Covid-19 regulations.