Police urge boy racers to reconsider Portrush 'car cruise'

Police have said they aware of a "car cruise" planned for the Portrush area on Sunday and urged those involved to reconsider.

Northern Ireland's current coronavirus regulations prohibit unnecessary journeys and large gatherings of people.

Last weekend large groups flocked to the north coast area to enjoy the good weather.

Images showed Portrush and Portstewart town centres packed with large traffic queues on the roads.

In normal circumstances the area is a popular spot for young drivers, often called "boy racers", to meet up and show off their vehicles.

PSNI Chief Inspector Rory Bradley said police would take action against those found to be breaking lockdown rules.

"We are reminding the public to adhere to the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations, which include restrictions on movement that stipulate that no person may leave or remain away from the place where they normally live without reasonable excuse," he said.

"While we will have additional officers on patrol, in and around the north coast this weekend, we are reminding the public of the need to maintain safe social distance and to stay within their bubbles.

“To be clear, people who are showing disregard should expect swift enforcement. We will always engage with people first explaining the guidance and the law and encourage people to comply, judging each case on its own merits. However, where we are left with no choice but to enforce, we will take this measure in order to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities and help protect our NHS."

Chief Inspector Bradley said everyone in Northern Ireland must follow the rules to keep people safe and stop the spread of the virus.

“We continue to encourage the Northern Ireland public to adhere to the regulations and help keep everyone in our communities safe. We always welcome information from the public about any illegal activities. You can contact police on 101, or make a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/," he said.

“We are asking everyone to work with us during this pandemic to ensure safe spaces for all and help keep everyone safe."

Police's warning comes after Health Minister Robin Swann urged people to enjoy the weekend, but to keep following the rules.

"The fight against Covid-19 is moving in the right direction, thanks to efforts of people across Northern Ireland," the UUP MLA said.

“Every one of us can help ensure that this progress is not stalled, and that we can all get to a better place as quickly and safely as possible.

“There is some good weather forecast and spring is nearly here. Exercise has proven benefits for mental and physical health and we also know that outdoors brings fewer Covid-19 risks than indoors."

Mr Swann said the good weather was not an excuse to ignore the coronavirus restrictions.

“Nevertheless, it is not risk-free, so I would again urge everyone to maintain social distancing from others and stay local if they are heading outdoors," he said.

“Avoid busy places, indoors and outdoors. If somewhere you are planning to visit is busy, go elsewhere.

“Covid-19 does not take weekend breaks, so we must all stay on our guard.”