Police welcome 'improvement in behaviour' in Belfast Holyland as no Covid notices issued for first time in three weeks

PSNI officers patrol the student area of Belfast known as the Holylands (PA)

The PSNI has welcomed an "improvement in behaviour" from students living in the Holyland area of south Belfast after no Covid notices were issued over night for the first time in three weeks.

No Covid notices, prohibition notices or community resolution notices were issue as part of the ongoing operation to address antisocial and criminal activity in the Holyland area, from Thursday afternoon through to the early hours of Friday morning.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said, “While we tentatively welcome this improvement in behaviour and observation of the Health Protection Regulations, our joint approach, working alongside council officers and University representatives, to give advice and guidance before moving to issuing notices through to arrest if necessary will continue.

“We have consistently warned people of the risks and potential repercussions of not following the Health Protection Regulations, which not only puts themselves, their families and the local community at risk, but also risks impacting on their education and career opportunities.

“I would particularly appeal directly to young people who have moved to the area, to recognise the importance of being good neighbours.

"Please do not invite friends to visit or socialise in this residential area and follow the Health Protection Regulations to protect yourselves and others from Covid-19.”

It comes after a number of students were suspended from Queen's University following disorder in the area earlier this week.