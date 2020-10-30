Political rivals not letting up as more answers demanded from Sinn Fein

Anger: Colum Eastwood says his party will be calling for public spending watchdog to investigate Covid payouts

Politicians say Sinn Fein still has questions to answer over why it took months to repay £30,000 in Covid-19 business grants received in error.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald acted quickly this week to apologise for the delay and accept the resignations of former Foyle MP and Senator Elisha McCallion and two of the party's officials.

But SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was vital for the public to have confidence their money was being spent properly.

"The fact that £30,000 of Covid support money was resting in Sinn Fein's bank accounts since April to this Monday is unacceptable," he said.

"Today at the Executive the SDLP will be calling for the Auditor General to be brought in to audit all Covid support schemes."

Quoting the Deputy First Minister, TUV leader Jim Allister said: "'Financial scandal, incompetence or waste of public money cannot be tolerated' - the boast of Michelle O'Neill on the day she took over as Sinn Fein leader in Northern Ireland - sounds a bit hollow now after Sinn Fein let £30,000 of public money rest in their accounts."

Pointed barb: Jim Allister referred to Michelle O’Neill quote about political probity

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole and Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said that both Sinn Fein and the Department for the Economy had questions to answer.

Mr O'Toole told the BBC that more exact detail was needed on whether the money had been used for other purposes.

"First of all, why this money was not returned... jobs have been taken from people, certainly one Senator and two unnamed party officers, but we don't know exactly what happened to the money," he said.

"Was it paid out, was this money spent in between times?

"It would be helpful to know if any of that £30,000 was spent on other things. It would also be helpful to know what involvement the Finance Minister (Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy) had over the last two to three days in terms of public information.

"It's completely legitimate that we continue to ask questions because, frankly, we wouldn't have even got to this stage unless the media and other politicians had pushed Sinn Fein for it.

"This isn't some act of generosity or voluntary transparency by Sinn Fein, I'm afraid, this all happened because they were held to account."

Mr Muir said the Department for the Economy also needed to explain how so many payments had been made in error.

"My concern is, and there's real anger amongst the public, is that a lot of this would not have come to light if it wasn't for the Nolan Show investigation," he said.

"That's why there needs to be answers given to us because trust in politics has been damaged as a result of this. People are losing their jobs, people are under very difficult circumstances.

"These grants were designed to help businesses who were really in need, and to hear where it has been distributed to has left people extremely angry."