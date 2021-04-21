Pop-up vaccination centres to target NI's Covid-19 hotspots

People queue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre in the SSE Arena, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Pop-up vaccination clinics will be set up across Northern Ireland to target Covid-19 hotspots and areas of low take-up of the jab, Robin Swann has said.

The Health Minister added there were no plans to open up the vaccine programme to people aged 18 and upwards ahead of the planned reopening of pubs and restaurants, which is likely to see an increase in the number of infections in younger people.

He also ruled out the widespread use of vaccine passports.

It emerged last week that officials in the Republic were examining the possibility of vaccinating people in the 18 to 30 age group once the over-60s are given their jabs in a bid to prevent a spike in cases.

Asked whether a similar scheme could be introduced here, Mr Swann replied: "I’m cautious of other ministers having made that comment and then having to roll back on it.

"We have always followed the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) protocol, which is based on age group, starting from the elderly and the most vulnerable and working our way down through that cohort.

"That’s what we will continue to do. It has worked to date. That’s why we have moved recently to the 35-to-39 age group.

"We will continue to follow the JCVI advice and we will not (deviate) from it."

During the briefing, the Derry city and Strabane area, which has recorded 179 cases, or 118.8 cases per 100,000 of the population, over the last seven days, was singled out as an area of concern.

Health Minister Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, Mr Swann said figures suggested the spike was beginning to plateau and that the situation had not reached the stage where he would be considering a local lockdown or delaying the lifting of restrictions.

"We are seeing a levelling off of cases, so it’s not something that is raising that red flag where we’re going ‘We have to ease back on restrictions because of the level up there’," he added.

"We have seen it, unfortunately, in the Derry and Strabane council area in the past. We’re not anywhere near that level where localised restrictions would need to be brought in to manage a greater threat, but it is about asking the people to use those basic steps that have worked for us in the past."

Mr Swann said vaccine centres may be set up in "specific areas" where there is a spike in cases.

Patricia Donnelly, who heads up the local vaccination programme, said a number of pilot schemes were under development which will see pop-up vaccination clinics in workplaces, sports facilities and community centres in towns such as Ballymena, Cookstown and Coleraine "in the next week or two".

She added officials were planning to target areas of deprivation and areas where the uptake of the flu vaccine and public health screening programmes are traditionally low.

"We have always said if you can bring the vaccine closer to people, they are more likely to take it if they are even slightly hesitant," she explained.

"Many motivated people who go to the vaccination centres will travel distances to get their vaccine, but for those who are a little bit more doubtful, we have to provide more locally accessible (locations)."

It also emerged during the briefing that it is likely the Moderna vaccine will be offered to younger cohorts as an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

However, Ms Donnelly revealed it would not be available in Northern Ireland until June.

She warned: "We have very modest amounts coming, which creates a difficulty, so you can’t really depend on it, but we are likely to use it with the younger age group when it arrives."

Commenting on the possibility of Covid-19 certificates, suggested by the First Minister last week, Mr Swann said he was not comfortable with the idea of forcing people to use them "to access hospitality or close-contact services".

He added he was keen that work be carried out to see how useful they would be in relation to large-scale gatherings where social distancing is not possible.

He also admitted they may be needed for international travel.

Northern Ireland recorded one Covid-related death and 116 positive cases yesterday.

There were 56 Covid-19 inpatients, nine of whom were in intensive care.

There is just one active Covid outbreak in local care homes.