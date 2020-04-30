Poppy (4) signs up to help deliver vital PPE supplies to vulnerable in Belfast during coronavirus crisis

Four-year-old Poppy McCoy, concerned about the safety of her mother and other staff at the Cheshire Foundation's Maples Centre in Belfast, has helped collect face shields from a local company making personal protective equipment.

Poppy helped her mum Wendy, the deputy manager at the Maples Centre for vulnerable disabled people, when she picked up the important equipment.

Ms McCoy said her daughter is quite aware of the need to stay protected from the virus.

She said: "We have been very fortunate in that our centre has not been impacted by the coronavirus so far and we are lucky that the Cheshire Foundation keeps staff supplied with PPE, but I wanted some additional face shields.

"A local company, Sign Services, very kindly donated face shields for our staff and Poppy came along with me to collect them.

"She is aware of the work I do and the need for me and our staff to be protected so she was keen to make sure we had the face shields.

"Poppy is a very thoughtful wee girl and knows what coronavirus is doing."

Wendy added: "She knows she can't go to school and can't see her friends, but she is also aware that people are getting sick and some are not recovering, so it is very important for people who work in the public to have the right protection."