Portugal among countries included on NI's green list for foreign travel

The Executive has announced Northern Ireland's travel green list, with foreign travel set to resume from Monday.

As part of the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions holidaymakers will be able to visit twelve destinations without the need to quarantine when they return.

They are: Portugal, including the Azores and Madeira, Australia, Iceland, New Zealand, Faroe Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Gibraltar, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Israel and Jerusalem and Singapore.

The list of countries is the same as that announced by the UK Government for England earlier this month.

Foreign travel resumed in England from Monday.

Portugal has long been a popular holiday destination for people from Northern Ireland and could see travellers flocking to the region this summer.

Under the new rules travellers will be required to take a Covid-19 PCR test on day two after they arrive at their destination and this will have to be booked prior to their trip.

Those visiting Portugal, Israel and Jerusalem, and Singapore will also be asked to take an additional free PCR test on Day 8.

Belfast International Airport’s Managing Director Graham Keddie said the announcement was “very welcome news after what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in the airport’s history".

He said it was particularly welcome that people would be able to travel freely between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK

“This will enable us to increase flights between Northern Ireland and Great Britain allowing people to reunite with friends and family or have a break away,” he said.

“We also welcome the news that Portugal is on the green travel list for international travel. Connection between Northern Ireland and Portugal is strong, as VINCI Airports is the operator of Belfast International Airport and all Portuguese airports.

“However, with a successful vaccination programme roll out underway in Northern Ireland and infection rates falling significantly, more countries must be added regularly to the green list if the sector is to rebuild and protect as many jobs as possible.”

Mr Keddie asked passengers to be patient and abide by Covid-19 guidelines at all times.

The Executive said it considered the threat posed by coronavirus variants when making its decision around foreign travel.

"In making its decision, the Executive considered the current data on variants of concern and will continue to monitor the situation going forward," a spokesperson said.

The list of countries will be reviewed by the UK’s Joint Biosecurity Centre at the end of May.