Precious cargo: Belfast flight carrying vital oxygen supplies arrives in India 

Unloading: Three oxygen generators the size of shipping containers sent from Belfast have arrived in India

A massive cargo aircraft carrying three vital oxygen generators and 1,000 ventilators to help India battle its Covid-19 crisis landed in Delhi yesterday after a marathon flight from Belfast International airport.

The Ukranian-built Antonov-124 took off from Aldergrove on Friday morning.

Airport staff worked through the night to load the life-saving kit, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), aboard the gigantic freighter.

Each of the three 18-tonne oxygen generation units — housed in 40ft freight containers — are able to produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute, enough to treat 50 people at a time on ventilators.

India's official death toll has surpassed 200,000 but many experts believe the actual number may be higher.

Health Minister Robin Swann said it was “our moral duty” to help and support India.

“The scenes coming out of India are a vivid reminder of the devastation this virus can cause and it shows no sign of abating.

“Oxygen supply is under severe stress in India’s health system and the three oxygen generation units that we are sending today are each capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute.

“I sincerely hope this equipment goes some way to easing the pressure and pain the country is currently experiencing.”

The airlift is part of a large scale UK effort to help India in its hour of need.

On Sunday, India reported 403,738 confirmed cases, including 4,092 deaths. Overall, the sub-continent has over 22 million confirmed infections and 240,000 deaths. Experts say both figures are likely to be underestimates.

The country's massive vaccination drive kicked off sluggishly in January when cases were low and exports of vaccines were high, with 64 million doses going overseas.

But as infections started to rise in March and April, India's exports drastically slowed down so doses went to its own population, reaching daily record highs. So far, around 10% of India's population have received one shot while just under 2.5% have got both.

At its peak in early April, India was administering a record high of 3.5 million shots a day on average. But this number has consistently shrunk since, reaching an average of 1.3 million shots a day over the past week.

As pictures of the aircraft’s arrival at Delhi emerged, Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann tweeted:

“A welcome sight as the 3 oxygen generators sent from Northern Ireland arrive in India. Thanks to all involved.”

The life-saving equipment will now be distributed by the Indian Red Cross.