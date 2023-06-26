Presbyterian Church adopts plans to show ‘co-belligerence’ in future pandemic situations

Karen Jardine, who compiled the report, said some within the denomination felt the Covid-19 lockdown was excessive.

The Presbyterian Church has suggested that it may not necessarily comply with all government regulations in a future pandemic lockdown.

"Co-belligerence” with others will be a key component of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI)’s future strategy should another pandemic situation arise, a report adopted by the church’s General Assembly has said.

The PCI’s General Assembly – held last week in Belfast – was presented with the findings and recommendations of the church’s Pandemic Response (Theological, Moral & Spiritual) Task Group.

The group was formed to “reflect” on the PCI’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Northern Ireland.

A report presented last week found “tension” among members over the closing down of churches during the pandemic lockdown period, and presented seven main recommendations.

They included a proposal to work alongside other Christian denominations to show “co-belligerence with others as appropriate” during their interaction with government during future crisis situations.

Another recommendation highlighted the church’s responsibility to be a “prophetic voice” on behalf of “the poor, marginalised and the voiceless”.

The opening proposal asked members to consider whether it was appropriate to set aside their rights to service the common good.

"That those assessing and making decisions in any similar circumstance in the future consider when it is appropriate to voluntarily set aside our own rights and privileges as believers in order to facilitate the common good,” it said.

PCI’s Public Affairs Officer and Convener of the Pandemic Response Task Group Karen Jardine said there was internal debate around the closing of churches during the pandemic.

"Some of the people felt that closing churches was a denial of our God-given right to gather for worship,” she told BBC Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra programme.

Karen Jardine

"What we’re saying is actually, maybe there are times when it is appropriate to set that aside for the common good.

"It became clear that gatherings were potential Covid-spreading events and it would have been unwise for churches to gather and different means were found.

"The report is divided into three sections; one acknowledges things that happened. Another is picking up things that were difficult and hard.

"We do balance our freedom to gather and worship against what is for the common good and in any of our interactions with government, those are the things we are balancing.

"Lockdown was difficult for everyone and as the UK Government does its inquiry, we will learn more. We are still seeing the effects of long Covid, mental health impacts, people who lost their jobs, so they are far-reaching.

"Everyone’s circumstances were difficult and so the challenges were different. There are people within the denomination who do feel lockdown went on too long and too far.”

Ms Jardine said the phrase “co-belligerence” did not necessarily mean a refusal to comply with government regulations.

"Co-belligerence for us could mean working with people we don’t necessarily agree with on all things and co-operating,” she said.

"It’s easy to make judgments hindsight. People were making the best decisions they could with the information they had.

"[This is] not necessarily to fight against what is put forward, but to present the views of others and the faith groups together.”