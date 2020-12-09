Pressure builds on PSNI chief Byrne to explain 'deal' with Sinn Fein on Bobby Storey funeral

Pressure has been building on the PSNI chief constable to explain what deal - if any - was brokered with Sinn Fein ahead of the funeral for veteran IRA man Bobby Storey.

Asked about what arrangements were put in place with the party, Simon Byrne dodged the question saying it would be inappropriate to comment given the ongoing investigation into the matter. He said he would be better placed to comment in a few weeks time.

Mr Byrne also said his officers did not attempt to intervene to disperse large crowds at the funeral for fear of "widespread violence and disorder". Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly rejected the suggestion.

The chief constable, in an interview with the BBC, defended how the funeral was handled in west Belfast.

Thousands lined the streets despite Northern Ireland being in lockdown during the first wave of coronavirus. Among them were senior Sinn Fein figures. Their attendance sparked a political crisis.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill apologised for the hurt caused to grieving families who were unable to hold a funeral because of the coronavirus restrictions. She said she obeyed the regulations at the funeral however, she said she would never apologise for attending the funeral of a friend.

She later conceded the public health message had been undermined by her attendance at the funeral.

Police largely stayed away from the funeral which saw speeches given at the republican plot in the City Cemetery before a private cremation at Roselawn.

Mr Byrne said: "Way before my time the approach this organisation has taken is to respect what an important event a funeral is to people in the end part of somebody's life, reflecting on that life and respecting the time to grieve.

"I think it was a fair judgment if we tried to stop and disperse that funeral on that day we would have seen widespread violence and disorder and that could have been in nobody's interests.

"We worked within the regulations, we worked within the practice that we would see normally, we gathered evidence."

An investigation into the funeral is now being led by an independent senior officer. Mr Byrne said the investigation was nearly finished.

A separate Belfast City Council investigation is underway into how 30 people were able to attend that private service at Roselawn while eight other families did not get the same access. The council apologised describing it as an "error of judgment".

Mr Byrne said the PSNI had not abdicated its responsibilities during the Storey funeral.

"We are in nobody's pocket, we do not collude with anybody, we just have to use discretion which is at the heart of our policing style," he said.

The DUP said the chief constable had "serious questions" which the public were "entitled" to know the answer to which its Policing Board members would put to him.

MP Carla Lockhart added: "The chief constable has openly admitted that the threat of public violence and disorder dictated the policing response to the Storey funeral. It is humiliating that the enforcers of law and order in Northern Ireland should bow to such a threat. It simply emboldens the arrogant attitude of those who organised the Storey funeral.

"Violence or no violence, no one acts outside the law or else we would have a society of anarchy.

"Against such a background, those gathering for private prayer at Tandragee Baptist Church were subjected to a police visit and a speedy investigation into alleged breaches.

"The law is the law. Everyone must be equally subject to the law but it would seem that not everyone is equal under the law in Northern Ireland.

"Many are now watching with interest to see the outcomes of these investigations. If it is the case that only easy targets are subjected to PSNI action, then the police will have seriously damaged their credibility in the eyes of law-abiding people.”

Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly said the suggestion from Mr Byrne that any police intervention at the funeral of Bobby Storey would have led to violence was "ludicrous".

"People attended the funeral to pay their respects to a much-loved friend and colleague to support his grieving family at that difficult time. They did so with respect and dignity.

"This suggestion from the chief constable adds to the hurt of the grieving Storey family."

In July Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said "meticulous planning" went into the funeral and that the PSNI asked her party to put stewards in place along the route of the funeral cortege.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd denied those claims. He said a review had begun into if the law had been broken.

The senior officer said that PSNI had engaged with organisers before the funeral of the former IRA man in order that they "understood their obligations".

He added: "To be clear, PSNI were not involved in the planning of this funeral and did not approve any plan for the funeral.

"Accordingly we were made aware of the plans for [the] funeral and local officers engaged with the celebrant and service organisers to highlight both the public health advice and risks around Covid-19, and the requirement for those attending to adhere to social distancing.

"We had assurances that those attending would observe the health guidelines and that marshals would be in place to encourage those lining the cortege route to observe social distancing."