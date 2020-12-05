Priests voice safety fears over Masses at Christmas

Apprehension: Fr Gerry O’Connor says concerns of clergy over services very real

The Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) warned yesterday of "huge concern" among clergy about how they would cope with the challenges presented by Christmas Masses.

Huge numbers of people, way beyond the number at typical weekend services, traditionally gather in churches on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

But this year public Masses may be too high a price to pay, the body warned.

Priests fear churches will be overwhelmed by numbers gathering both inside and outside.

"It is an open secret that there is huge concern if not alarm in parishes regarding how the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Masses can be organised and the need for caution in delivering a safe and manageable outcome," the ACP said.

"Many priests and parish pastoral councils are being placed under undue and unfair pressure to multiply Masses, to organise a ticket allocation system, to agree unrealistic and dangerously inappropriate measures to sanitise church buildings, and to recruit unrealistic numbers of volunteers."

"For parishes and churches, there is no 'one size fits all' solution and the worry among priests is that, with the end of Covid in sight now that vaccines are on the way, their particular church and parish may be the scene of a cluster of cases, with devastating consequences.

"Having a public Mass in every church in every parish may be a price too high to pay.

"In present circumstances we need to err on the side of caution and wisdom."

Redemptorist priest Fr Gerry O'Connor told the Belfast Telegraph last night: "I think these fears are shared throughout the island of Ireland.

"Churches that would have a lot of movement on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are very apprehensive and very unsure about the situation.

"If there is the normal movement toward church liturgy on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it will pose potential difficulties."

Fr O'Connor said churches would need stewards both in the place of worship itself and in the car parks if they were to be able to maintain the level of social distancing required by the health authorities.

"It's fair to say a lot of priests are very apprehensive," he added.