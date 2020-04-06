Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after Covid-19 symptoms worsen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson taken into intensive care with coronavirusFirst batch of PPE items, including aprons and FFP3 respirator masks, arrive as Northern Ireland braced for virus surgeTwelfth of July cancelledArrest after Stormont health minister threatened on social mediaScroll down for coverage of the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care on Monday evening after his Covid-19 symptoms worsened.

Mr Johnson is understood to be conscious and was moved to intensive care at about 7pm as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

Downing Street said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would "deputise where necessary" while the Prime Minister was in intensive care.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

"The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

It comes after seven further deaths in Northern Ireland as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

It brings to 70 the total number of deaths in the region. There have also been 69 new Covid-19 cases confirmed after 254 tests were completed in the past 24 hours.

Here's how Monday unfolded: