Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves intensive care82 patients have died in NI to date but leading doctor claims death toll could be 30% higherHalf of £300m package unveiled by Executive to go on PPE for health workersBelfast shipyard's iconic horn sounds for Clap for CarersScroll down for our live coverage as it happened

Gardai and PSNI officers mount armed coronavirus checkpoints on the border with Northern Ireland at Carrickarnon Co Louth. PA Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson clapping outside 11 Downing Street in London to salute local heroes last Thursday (Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care and back to a ward at St Thomas' Hospital, Downing Street has confirmed.

"The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," a spokesman said.

"He is in extremely good spirits."

Mr Johnson was originally admitted to hospital on Sunday on the advice of his doctor, amid concerns he was still suffering symptoms 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

It comes as police in Northern Ireland are to up patrols over the Easter weekend in a bid to prevent people breaching movement restrictions, with the chief constable warning fines will be issued.

Simon Byrne said there will be checkpoints on roads to determine if journeys are necessary. Mr Byrne, speaking at the daily Executive press conference, said daily exercise, as allowed by government guidance, started at the doorstep.

A further four patients in Northern Ireland have died after contracting the coronavirus. It brings the total number of deaths associated with Covid-19 here to 82.

The Public Health Agency has confirmed another 138 cases of the virus, the biggest increase in cases per day since the crisis began in Northern Ireland. It coincides with an increase in testing and brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,477.

Here's how Thursday unfolded: