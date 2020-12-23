Promotion: Storey funeral selfie row Sinn Fein man Derren O Bradaigh co-opted as councillor

Photograph: Michelle O’Neill poses for a picture at Bobby Storey’s funeral with Mr O Bradaigh (left) and another mourner

A Sinn Fein activist who took a selfie with Michelle O’Neill at Bobby Storey’s funeral has been made a councillor for the party in south Dublin.

Sinn Fein co-opted Derren O Bradaigh, a taxi driver who lives in Lucan, to the North Clondalkin-Palmerstown-Fonthill local electoral area seat on South Dublin County Council last week following the resignation of Lisa Kinsella Colman in October.

In June Mr O Bradaigh travelled to Belfast for Mr Storey’s funeral, which was subsequently investigated by the PSNI for suspected breaches of Covid-19 health regulations. There was unionist anger over the scenes at the funeral of senior IRA figure Mr Storey on June 30 last.

Mr O Bradaigh took a selfie with Mrs O’Neill and another attendee, which was then posted on the Lucan Sinn Fein Facebook page.

Mrs O’Neill was heavily criticised over the selfie and later admitted it “should not have happened”.

Northern Ireland’s public health restrictions limited outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 30 people at the time and people were required to wear masks or keep socially distanced at such events.

Contacted by the Irish Independent on Tuesday, Mr O Bradaigh said: “It was regrettable at the time but further than that I don’t have any comment to make on it.

“I’d rather not make any comment on it further at the moment.”

The party did not respond to queries about Mr O Bradaigh.