Proof of negative Covid tests required from passengers coming into NI from overseas

Executive brings travel regulations into line with Republic and England

Anyone arriving into Northern Ireland from abroad must produce a negative Covid test as part of the Executive’s attempt to delay the expected emergence of the Omicron variant.

The change in international travel regulations will come into effect from 4am on Tuesday and follows the Republic of Ireland and England.

It comes after a further seven coronavirus-related deaths were announced by the Department of Health (DoH) on Sunday.

Another 1,422 positive cases were also reported yesterday.

A total of 16 people died after contracting the virus over the weekend, according to DoH statistics.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,901 people in Northern Ireland have passed away after contracting Covid-19.

The changes to the international travel rules were announced by the Executive yesterday to “help slow the ingress” of the worrying Omicron variant.

It is feared the latest mutation of the virus, which was first detected in South Africa and Botswana, could be more contagious than the Delta variant and may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.

A further 86 cases of Omicron were reported in the UK yesterday, taking the total to 246, while one case has been reported in the Republic of Ireland.

While the variant has not yet been detected in Northern Ireland, First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said last week that the “situation is likely to change in the coming days”.

As part of the efforts to try and slow down the emergence of Omicron, travellers aged 12 years and older arriving into Northern Ireland, including those who are fully vaccinated, will be required to take a pre-departure test.

The “temporary measure” will be reviewed before December 20, the Executive stated.

From October 31, fully vaccinated passengers arriving into Northern Ireland were no longer required to take the more expensive PCR test when returning from non-red list countries.

However, from Tuesday, international travellers must produce a negative pre-departure PCR or lateral flow test taken 48 hours before their journey, as well as a negative PCR result on or before day two of their arrival.

Nigeria was also added to the international travel red list from 4am today.

All passengers arriving from the African nation must enter hotel quarantine on arrival and isolate for 10 days.

“Travellers that have arrived from Nigeria in the last 10 days are required to self-isolate, along with other members of the household, and take a PCR test on day two and day eight,” stated the Executive. “These will be provided by NHS Test and Trace.”

Nigeria joins Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namiba, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe on the red list.

A further 5,156 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland yesterday, while a total of 43,992 positive tests were reported across the UK.

Professor Mark Woolhouse, who is a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling which advises the Government, said the latest travel restrictions would not make a “material difference” as the variant is already “spreading pretty rapidly”.

“I think that may be a case of shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted,” he told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.

“If Omicron is here in the UK, and it certainly is, if there's community transmission in the UK, and it certainly looks that way, then it's that community transmission that will drive a next wave.

“The cases that are being imported are important, we want to detect those and isolate any positive cases we find, as we would for any case anywhere.

“But I think it's too late to make a material difference to the course of the Omicron wave, if we're going to have one.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of anti-vaccine passport demonstrators held a second rally in as many weeks outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

The crowds gathered outside City Hall around 2pm, with many carrying anti-vaccine and anti-passport placards and banners.

Police temporarily closed Donegall Square North, one of the busiest roads in the city, as a number of speakers addressed the rally.

People queuing to get into the Christmas markets inside the grounds of City Hall, were berated by some protestors for wearing a face mask.

Speakers at the event, which included prominent Belfast anti-vaxxer Steven Baker, made derogatory remarks about Justice Minister Naomi Long and BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan.

The event was organised in part by a Belfast anti-vaccine passport activist who goes by the name ‘Sean Snow’ on social media.

Those in attendance were told it was not a protest against vaccines but a demonstration in opposition to the certification regulations that were introduced last week.

The certification scheme is mandatory in licensed premises, as well as in cinemas and theatres.