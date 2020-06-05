PSNI appeals for the cancellation of anti-racism rallies due to health fears

A senior police officer has strongly urged organisers to call off further anti-racism protests in Northern Ireland today.

It follows a Black Lives Matter demonstration outside Belfast City Hall on Wednesday attended by around 2,000 people.

Many wore face masks at the event but were still tightly crowded together, with only those at the edges able to observe social distancing.

Further events are to take place in Belfast and Londonderry on Saturday, but others have been cancelled in Newry, Portadown and Omagh after engagement with police.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said the protests were for "an important and worthy cause", but endangered people's lives due to the pandemic.

He said if those attending ignored health regulations and broke the law, then police would be forced to take action such as issuing fines and carrying out follow-up investigations if required to put people before the courts.

"This weekend there will be a more visible police presence at the events themselves, as well as at bus and train stations and on the roads," he said.

"We all have personal responsibility to do the right thing and protect others in society.

"Let's not risk the unnecessary and untimely deaths of loved ones by breaching the regulations.

"I am hopeful that people will listen to my appeal and that common sense will prevail."

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride urged young people to restrict gatherings to no more than six people and to find alternative ways "to express their outrage".

Ivanka Antova from the United Against Racism group in Belfast is one of those helping to organise a protest a Custom House Square on Saturday.

A protest over the death of George Floyd is held at City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 3rd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The group was not involved in organising Wednesday's event, and Ms Antova said there would be a greater focus on encouraging social distancing.

This includes using volunteer stewards to direct crowds, markings on the ground, distributing face masks and asking people to stay two metres apart.

Those who have Covid-19 symptoms, are shielding or live with vulnerable people have been asked to stay at home and watch the event online.

She criticised political leaders for seeking support from minority groups during elections, but offering little support on the protests.

"When push came to shove, they didn't respond apart from condemning. This is an event for people who have been traumatised by racism and want to support each other.

"I should also point out that the black and migrant communities haven't been exempt from lockdown regulations.

"We also haven't been able to bury our loved ones, get married or see our parents. I am unlikely, as a migrant, to see my elderly parents for another year."

Lilian Barr, director of the North West Migrants forum, is helping to organise a protest outside the Guildhall in Derry. She agreed that politicians should be offering assistance to protesters rather than condemnation.

"We are providing masks and hand sanitisers for people. We're asking everyone to act responsibly and use our common sense," she said.

"I can appreciate what political leaders are saying. But we have been asking them to fight for us for so long and we feel we're not listened to. We don't want them to give us advice on different ways about how we should express how we feel over what happened in America.

"We want them instead to call us and ask how they can help."

Others called on the PSNI to be more proactive in enforcing social distancing measures.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell told the BBC: "The protesters have got to be very, very careful. I hope the police are not put in a position where they have to take action."

TUV leader Jim Allister said it was "outrageous" that the PSNI did not to take any enforcement measures over Wednesday's protest.

"Republican funerals and politically correct rallies are not and should not be seen to be exempt from these regulations. Such selectivity in the policing approach is bringing this law into disrepute," he said.