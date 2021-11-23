PSNI can’t carry burden for Covid face mask enforcement and lockdown ‘not inevitable’, Justice Minister Long warns

The Justice Minister Naomi Long has maintained that police should not have primary responsibility for enforcing face coverings.

She said no one had primary responsibility and various organisations had a role to play in enforcing the rules. She said staff should enforce the rules and only when a refusal came, should police be called.

The Alliance leader said no one wanted a “partial or full lockdown” and it was in everyone’s gift to avoid such a scenario, if the guidance was followed.

"Don’t underestimate the power you have individually to be able to help us control the spread of Covid-19… it is not inevitable there will be a shutdown, we have the power to change that,” she told the BBC Good Morning Ulster radio programme.

Hospitality industry figures have said another lockdown would be devastating.

The minister said closing hospitality venues over Christmas wasn’t something the Executive had yet considered.

A disagreement erupted in the Executive after Health Minister Robin Swann said responsibility for enforcing face coverings should stay with the police.

Mr Swann had also said he could not rule out closing hospitality venues again this Christmas.

Ms Long said the Executive had been considering ways to avoid taking “drastic measures” such as the booster vaccination programme and Covid certification.

“Obviously we’ve all been here before, we’ve all seen the rising figures and so we’re all conscious that we may reach a point where there are no alternatives,” she said.

A greater emphasis on public messaging was also discussed to encourage greater compliance on Covid measures in the coming weeks.

"I don’t think any of us at the Executive table or elsewhere want to spend another Christmas in either partial or full lockdown.

"I think we still have it our gift individually and collectively as a community to say that’s not what we want and to work to try and avoid it.”

She said it wasn’t fair to say the Executive had not planned ahead for a winter surge of the virus, but that difficult decisions remained at each stage.

"We only want to introduce those things that we have no choice but to introduce,” she said.

"These are quite draconian restrictions that we’re placing on peoples’ lives and the only reason to do that is if there is a health necessity.

"So of course we are responding to the trajectory of the disease. I have been clear in saying that I would have taken some of those decisions sooner rather than later.

"But we are where we are and we’re trying now to work together as an Executive.”

She said it was fair to say there was a difference of opinion in the Executive on issues like Covid passports, but only whether they should be compulsory or voluntary.

“I think we can overemphasise those differences and lose sight of the fact that collectively we all want to see the public and the Executive work together to try to drive down rates of infection in the community."

Ms Long said she would have introduced mandatory Covid passports when nightclubs reopened on Halloween weekend and that consideration should be given to bringing back social distancing in some settings.

Getting the balance between protecting health and livelihoods, she said, wasn’t as straightforward as many believed.

"We do react, not in terms of what’s happening today, but in terms of what may happen in the future based on the modelling that we have available.”

She called on the public to get back to basics on Covid measures, like wearing masks and washing hands, minimising contacts as well as social distancing would be beneficial.

"I can’t tell what the future holds, it’s impossible for me to say sitting here in November what might happen at the end of next month or the month after.”

She said the question was whether people were prepared to make the sacrifice of being more cautious in the coming weeks.

On Monday, it was reported that Ms Long had clashed with Health Minister Robin Swann about enforcing the use of face coverings.

Mr Swann had suggested that the Justice Department should take the lead in this matter.

“In many cases it isn’t an environment in which the police will be available,” she said.

"They have a part to play. But I don’t think any of us want to live in the kind of country where you have the police running around telling people what to do in the shops and on the streets and on the buses.”

She said that primary responsibility should be with the managers of retail and hospitality venues for enforcing face covering rules indoors.

"It is only where someone refuses to comply and creates difficulties when they’re asked to leave that the police would be involved.”

She added: “Let’s be realistic about this, the police cannot be everywhere all the time….it has to be a community effort.”

Speaking on the BBC Stephen Nolan programme Colin Neill, Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster, said that his sector had been taking the lead on Covid safety since the start of the pandemic.

“Hospitality has actually had to police far tighter restrictions than just a mask.”

With Covid passports likely to become compulsory for a wide range of venues such as coffee shops, he said that conflict resolution training was now being offered to staff.

“The first thing will be, yes, we will do what is required of us to say to someone ‘sorry the law requires me to show your Covid pass’.”

He added that staff would call the police if the public ignored the guidance or becomes aggressive towards staff.

Mr Neill said the vast majority of venues did not have doormen and that it was not fair to expect them to take abuse.

On Ms Long talking about the Executive wanting to avoid partial or full lockdown this Christmas, Mr Neill such a measure would “devastate” the sector.

Mr Neill said the message appeared to be ‘you might not have a job for Christmas, we’ll let you know’.

“You technically ending up closing our industry... without any actual support mechanisms in place,” he said.

Later in the programme, Mr Neill said the legislation around the new Executive policy of asking venues to check Covid passports from Monday has not been finished.

“We met the Executive Office taskforce yesterday and at the moment the legislation is not finished.”

The policy is due to begin on Monday, with a two week grace period to allow venues to adapt.

“You wonder at times why I sound frustrated,” MrNeill said.

“I’m expecting to get the legislation through at the 11th hour which is normal…..we can’t give the detail until we know it.”

The Executive Office has been contacted for a response.