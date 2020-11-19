PSNI dishes out 200 new Covid virus violation fines

Police have been given a range of powers to enforce coronavirus laws.

The PSNI has issued 210 of the new, tougher £200 Covid violation penalty fines since they came into effect a week ago.

The worst offending area was Belfast, where 77 of the new fines were handed out to members of the public for failing to stick to the regulations.

In the Derry City and Strabane council area 48 were handed out, with 41 issued in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

None of the new fines were issued in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, Lisburn and Castlereagh, or Ards and North Down, with just one being issued in Fermanagh and Omagh.

A total of 21 fines were handed out in Mid Ulster, 11 in Mid and East Antrim, eight in Antrim and Newtownabbey and three in Newry, Mourne and Down.

Last Thursday, the higher fines replaced the previous minimum penalty notice of £60 for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

The NI Executive had agreed on October 8 to raise the minimum fine to £200 and fines on conviction up to £10,000, though their introduction was delayed until November 12. Earlier this month, Justice Minister Naomi Long said pressures on bespoke printing for the notices had contributed to the late start.

Higher fines for businesses or premises where regulations are breached now start at £1,000 and go up to a maximum of £10,000. However, police said none had been issued by November 15.

The figures also show that 2,101 penalty notices and 48 fines of £1,000 for failure to isolate have been issued since the start of the pandemic.

Some 1,184 infringements have been dealt with by Community Resolution Notices (CRNs) since March. CRNs are not Covid-specific notices but can be issued to anyone over the age of 10. They are designed to act as warnings and do not incur any fines.

The latest figures also show that 93 commercial premises and 487 private dwellings were issued prohibition notices by police - 580 in total.

Until the introduction of the new higher fines, a total of 2,101 of the £60 fines had been handed out since March with Belfast by far the highest on 1,069 and Derry and Strabane on 364.

The PSNI also said there are 509 officers or members of staff absent due to Covid-19, 429 of whom are self-isolating.

A PSNI spokesman said it will "continue to flex its resources to meet policing demand across Northern Ireland as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping people safe".