PSNI figures reveal coronavirus problem areas as over 1,100 fines issued

Police have revealed the number of sanctions issued for breaching Covid-19 guidelines since March, with Belfast receiving the most by far.

The latest PSNI figures state that since March 23, a total of 800 Community Resolution Notices (CRNs) have been issued.

In addition, 1,156 penalty fines ranging from £60 to £960 have been issued to over 18s.

Prohibition notices have been issued to 64 commercial premises and to 139 private residences for gatherings that breached guidelines.

The most severe penalty for a failure to isolate resulted in 27 people receiving a £1,000 fine.

Belfast City Council accounted for the vast majority of fines, accounting for 615 penalty fines and four failure to isolate fines.

A total of 14 commercial premises received prohibition notices with far more (106) issued for gatherings at private dwellings.

Community Resolutions also totalled 256 for Belfast.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area received the second highest amount of sanctions with 190 penalty fines and three failure to isolate fines.

A total of 138 Community Resolution Notices were issued while five prohibition notices were issued for commercial premises and 12 private dwellings.

The council area receiving the least amount of penalties overall was Ards and North Down with 23 penalty notices and seven failure to isolate fines.

There were 15 Community Resolution Notices as well as five prohibition notices and two for gatherings in private dwellings.

The figures were released as the PSNI have come under pressure to show they are effectively enforcing Covid-19 guidelines from the Executive.

In a bid to increase public confidence, the figures will now be issued every Monday going forward.