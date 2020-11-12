PSNI finds 19 hiding in bedroom at Belfast student house party

PSNI officers patrol the student area of Belfast known as the Holyland in October (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police discovered 19 people locked in a bedroom after being called to reports of a house party in south Belfast's student area in the early hours of Wednesday.

The PSNI issued 42 Covid notices and two fixed penalties for obstructing officers after they were called to the "large, noisy" gathering on Penrose Street in the Holyland around 1am.

The 19 people who locked themselves in the bedroom initially refused to come out. Two more had hidden in the attic.

Sergeant Stuart Jackson said: "Just after 8.15am, police received a further complaint that a party had restarted at the same address. Police again attended and issued a further eight Covid notices."

Separately, there have been calls for local universities to follow their English counterparts by implementing a mass Covid testing programme ahead of the Christmas holidays.

There are plans for English universities to offer rapid tests and end in-person teaching by December 9 so students have enough time to self-isolate before returning home for Christmas.

Westminster universities minister Michelle Donelan also urged students to undertake at least a fortnight of "refined behaviour" before going home.

If a student at an English university tests positive on or before December 9, they must self-isolate at university for 10 days.

Ellen Fearon, president of the NUS-USI students' union, said "clarity and guidance" was needed closer to home.

"We want to see the Executive follow the approach taken by Westminster to implement mass asymptomatic testing, a staggered end to the term and an increase in funding for mental health support to help students through this time," she added.

"So far we have been given no indication by the Government as to how these plans are being developed, nor any reassurances that students will be supported to return home at Christmas."

Queen's University said it was liaising with the authorities.

It added that it was anticipating that guidance for students in Northern Ireland would "reflect the situation" here, which "differs to other parts of the UK with the earlier implementation of the circuit-breaker (lockdown) and the decision by the university to move all but essential teaching online from October 19 for the rest of semester".