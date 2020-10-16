PSNI hits back at Covid 'inconsistent and toothless' enforcement claim

The PSNI has hit back at allegations from DUP MLA and Policing Board member Mervyn Storey that their approach towards enforcing Covid-19 regulations has been "inconsistent and toothless" in the republican community.

Mr Storey called on the Chief Constable Simon Byrne to ensure his officers take a more robust approach to enforcement of the Covid-19 regulations.

"In many parts of Northern Ireland there is widespread concern that the PSNI approach to enforcing the rules has been inconsistent and toothless," said Mr Storey. "The Chief Constable must realise that this isn't about protecting the image of his organisation - it is about protecting lives."

In response, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said the Chief Constable and he had recently "provided detailed answers" to Mr Storey and the rest of the Policing Board about its approach to enforcement.

"As a police service, we will continue to focus our operational response to the pandemic on areas which the Department of Health has advised cause the greatest level of concern in terms of the risk of increasing virus transmission," he said.

The PSNI's approach has been that officers will engage, explain and encourage members of the community to comply with the health protection regulations, he added.

"While enforcement is our last resort, we have not, and will not, shy away from enforcement when it is necessary. The facts speak from themselves, with over 2,500 enforcement actions since March, including Community Resolution Notices, Penalty Notices and Prohibition Notices."

"In addition, a number of investigations remain ongoing into breaches of the Regulations at a range of events including a number of funerals and protests."