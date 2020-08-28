PSNI issues nine prohibition notices to pubs breaching coronavirus guidelines

Licensed premises that continue to flout Covid-19 restrictions have been warned that tougher sanctions should be introduced to deal with the problem. (stock photo)

Police in Northern Ireland have issued prohibition notices to nine licensed premises for breaching coronavirus guidance.

The notice means the venue must close and remain shut until police are satisfied the rules can and will be adhered to.

They were issued in the week up the Monday, August 24.

The premises are in counties Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

Health Minister Robin Swann said on Thursday said there was a "blatant disregard" for Covid-19 regulations by some in the hospitality sector.

If you flout the rules you must face the consequences,” he said.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said licensed premises that flout Covid-19 guidelines should be shut.

"Unfortunately the vast majority end up suffering because of these people," he told Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.

"We have written to the health minister asking him to turn the guidance into legislation to make it enforceable and then come down heavily on anyone who breaches the regulations and puts people's lives at risk."

First Minister Arlene Foster posted on social media: "Disappointing to learn that five pubs had to be served prohibition notices in Fermanagh.

"Regulations are there for a reason. No one is above the rules.

"Important to adhere for the public health and safety of everyone. Thank you to the PSNI for your action."

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd gave said: "The notices were served to premises in Coleraine on 8th July, Bangor on 12th July and Moy 7th August. The other premises served were in Banbridge on 21st August, two in Irvinestown on 23rd and 24th August, two in Rosslea on 21st and 22nd August and one in Tempo on 22nd August.

"We, as a service, are guided by the Licensing (NI) Order 1996 and the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020 to ensure laws are upheld and people are kept safe.

"We have been, and we will continue to work with licensees across Northern Ireland to ensure our community can socialise in a safe environment."