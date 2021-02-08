'PSNI Out' slogan appears on Black Mountain following memorial arrest incident

PSNI out appears on the Black Mountain in west Belfast on February 8th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Tensions between the PSNI and the nationalist community after the arrest of a victim of the Sean Graham Bookmakers atrocity at last Friday’s remembrance service in Belfast were ramped up further after a ‘PSNI Out’ slogan appeared on the hillside overlooking Belfast on Monday.

The Hollywood Sign style slogan has appeared on Black Mountain and is visible across the west of the city.

The PSNI said it was aware of slogan, but have not yet issued any further comment.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is due to lead a Sinn Fein delegation to meet the Chief Constable on Monday to discuss matters arising from last week’s incident, for which Simon Byrne has apologised and two probationary year officers have been disciplined.

Ms O’Neill contrasted the scenes on the Ormeau Road on Friday with police’s failure to make arrests when they encountered a loyalist gang in east Belfast last week.

“I think that the direct contrast in policing is laid bare for all to see and I think anybody who considers all those things in the round would understand that there certainly is a crisis of confidence in policing among the nationalist community,” she said.

“There appears to be a double standard within the policing service, there appears to be an ethos or culture that turns a blind eye to UDA, UVF thugs on the street, but at the same time a disproportionate attempt to target nationalist communities.”

The deputy First Minister declined to say if she retained confidence in Mr Byrne but she did say she was not calling on him to resign.

There have been appeals for calm from SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

“Enforcing the Covid-19 regulations is a difficult job, we all acknowledge that," he said. "But the striking inconsistency that allowed gangs of masked men to walk around east Belfast freely whereas those paying their respects on the anniversary of an atrocity were subject to physical confrontation and arrest cannot go unchallenged.

“Political leaders have a responsibility to challenge that inconsistency. But we also have a responsibility to maintain calm in our communities.

“It is difficult to watch the footage of the last week and not be angry. But that frustration with how the PSNI has managed events should be channelled through the police accountability structures."

UUP MLA and Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said that while the incident on the Ormeau Road, which saw the arrest and subsequent release of Mark Sykes, was “unfortunate”, politicians should not use the incident to undermine confidence in he police force.

“While I do respect the right of families and survivors to mark the anniversary, there is a question over whether the event organisers fully complied with Covid regulations,” he said.

“This was a very unfortunate incident,” he said. “But there is non excuse for any politician to use it to question or undermine confidence in the PSNI.”

Police said “between 30 and 40” people had gathered and a man was approached regarding Covid regulations.